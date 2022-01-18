A third person died in a head-on collision Friday near Granger, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
Initially two people were reportedly killed in the crash. A third victim, Carlos Soliman, 64, of Sunnyside died from injuries suffered in the crash later that night at a local hospital, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Road, the release said.
Usbaldo Santillan, 32, of Toppenish was driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup west on Yakima Valley Highway when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 1996 Chevrolet pickup driven by 72-year-old Leonard Wallingford of Sunnyside, the release said.
Wallingford and his wife, Yolanda Martinez, 72, died on impact; Soliman was Wallingford’s passenger, the release said.
Santillan was taken by family with minor injuries to a local hospital, the release said.
All involved were wearing seat belts and intoxicants were not believed to be involved, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.