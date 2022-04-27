The Yakima Training Center has committed to a third phase of testing for chemicals that have contaminated nearby domestic wells, according to Yakima County environmental health specialist Shawn Magee.
Prior testing commissioned by the Training Center found 38 nearby domestic wells serving 56 residents with levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold considered safe to drink — 70 parts per trillion.
PFAS stay in the environment for a long time and can cause health problems.
The testing area for phase three will expand west and southwest of the Training Center, coming down to the Selah gap and Interstate 82, Magee told Yakima health board members at a meeting Tuesday.
He said sampling is expected to begin in May, with test results available in June or July.
“So hopefully we’ll get an idea of how far the plume of PFAS has traveled,” Magee said about the water testing. “It’ll give us a better picture of what the plan will be moving forward for the Army.”
Joint Base Lewis-McChord public affairs officer Joe Piek said the third phase of PFAS testing near the Yakima Training Center has not started, but letters requesting permission for the U.S. Army to collect water samples from residents in the next test area will go out soon.
He said the training center’s next set of PFAS-related informational meetings are scheduled for May 26, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Further response
The state Department of Health has a lower action level for PFAS exposure at 10 parts per trillion. The DOH has identified some funding that could be used for potable drinking water for residents with water above that threshold until a long-term plan is developed, Magee said.
The Training Center is already providing bottled water to residents whose water has PFAS exceeding the EPA threshold.
Dr. Sean Cleary, a citizen representative on the health board, said PFAS can be spread through groundwater and dust. If PFAS are in the air or soil, it could pose additional health risks to people in the area or affect property values, he said.
Magee said the DOH and Army have not talked about contamination by dust, and the primary concern is contamination to groundwater. He said dust and soil could be a good thing to look at in the future.
