Those with information about the men may call the FBI’s Yakima field office at 509-453-4859 or 1-800-248-9980. Tips may also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov .

Hilderbrand is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has light brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his neck and back. Cleary is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has full sleeves of tattoos on both arms.

The Seattle Division of the FBI is seeking assistance in solving the disappearance of Josiah “Jo” Hilderbrand, who was 25 when he went missing, and fellow Grateful Dead fan and friend Jon Cleary, who was 47 at the time.

Men and boys missing in Yakima County

Several men are missing from Yakima County. This list is not complete, but here are some cases from the past few decades.

• Bernard Schieber, 86, of Yakima has not been seen since Aug. 8, 2019, when he left his home in the 2500 block of South 84th Avenue in Yakima. His black, full-size Chevrolet pickup was found a few weeks later in a closed portion of the Yakama Nation reservation. Anyone with any information about Schieber is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500.

• Elias Chief Culps, 25, of White Swan has been missing since Dec. 27, 2018. Those with information are asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933, case number 19-009167.

• Jose Francisco Canales, 43, of Harrah was last heard from on July 7, 2018. The father of seven is among more than a dozen people from Yakima County with open missing person cases on NamUS, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

• Rolando "Gabby" Gutierrez, 44, of Mabton has been missing since Sept. 16, 2017. When his family last heard from him, Gutierrez was in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, a Mexican fishing and resort city on the Gulf of California. Last fall, forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora had recovered 52 bodies and skeletons from a mass grave near Puerto Peñasco. His family told an Associated Press reporter that they thought there might be a chance his body was among them.

• Joseph Eric Miranda Jr., 23, has been missing from Granger since May 26, 2016, according to his NamUS profile. His mother last saw him late on the evening of May 25, 2016.

• Cody Turner, 24, was last seen July 26, 2015, when he left his grandmother’s home in Yakima.

• Chad Stotz-Gomez, 36, who knew Turner and also lived in Yakima, went missing earlier that same month.

• John Andrew Aarlie, 52, was last heard from in Yakima on July 16, 2011.

• Lawrence Jay “Larry” Riegel, 57, was supposed to join his family in Yakima for a belated Christmas dinner on Dec. 26, 2009, but he never showed up or called. No one has seen or spoken to the 57-year-old contract pilot and carpenter since Christmas Day 2009, when he called several relatives and friends. His family is offering a $25,000 for information in the homicide investigation that leads to his remains.

• Anthony “Tony” Peters, also known as Anthony Colfax Peters, 56, was last seen in October 2014 at Legends Casino in Toppenish. Peters was homeless at the time, living with relatives or friends or elsewhere when necessary, a sister has said. His missing person case remains open with the Yakama Nation Police Department, number 15-006132. He has been known to travel to other nearby reservations.

• Donnie Sampson, 71, was hunting elk about 45 miles west of White Swan when his truck was found Oct. 30, 1994, in the foothills of Mount Adams. Searchers found no trace of Sampson. His nitroglycerin, lunch, clothing and three rifles were discovered in his truck. A fourth rifle he left home with disappeared. a well-known religious leader who had been serving for eight years on the Tribal Council’s Code of Ethics Committee when he disappeared in the fall of 1994.

• Kris Fowler, 34, was last seen Oct. 12, 2016. Fowler, also known as "Sherpa," was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and had started at the border with Mexico with a goal of completing the 2,800-mile trek to the Canadian border. He was last seen in the White Pass area. Those with information should call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

• Justin Lee McConville has been missing from Toppenish since January 2015. He was 24 years old at the time and was last seen on the Yakama reservation, but travels to Oregon and fishes a distance along the Columbia River. His missing person case remains active at Yakama tribal police.

• Roland Jack Spencer III disappeared in late May 1984. He was 3 years old when last seen in the area of Knight Lane and Campbell Road in Wapato, according to his profile on The Charley Project. Roland is presumed to have been abducted by a non-family member, his profile notes. At that time, he was living with a great-aunt.

Roland’s mother, Celestine Faye Spencer, went missing in late 1982. Two weeks after she was last seen, her body was found on Nov. 11, 1982, at the bottom of a gully in a field off McCullough Road along the north slope of Ahtanum Ridge. Investigators said she died of hypothermia and ruled her death an accident. Her son has been declared legally dead, but his case remains unsolved.