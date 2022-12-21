The Yakima Health District reported the first flu death of the season on Wednesday.
Flu activity has been increasing rapidly since mid-September locally and statewide, health officials said.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 40 deaths from the flu statewide in the last 10 days. The person who died in Yakima County was over 65, the health district said in a news release.
From Dec. 4-10, Yakima Valley Memorial, Astria Toppenish Hospital and Astria Sunnyside reported a combined 287 new flu cases along with a nearly 38% positivity rate.
The hospitals reported 210 cases from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 with a 27% positivity rate. Those numbers are just from hospitals, and don't include private provider testing so may not be an accurate picture of total activity in the county, the health district said.
The most prevalent strain of flu this year has been influenza A, or H3N2. A relative of the H1N1 strain that spread across the U.S. in 2009, influenza A causes more severe symptoms and disease. These can include having a sore throat, fever, body aches and fatigue.
One of the most effective ways of warding off the flu or being protected against its more serious symptoms is to get vaccinated, county and state health officials say. People under the age of 5, over 65 or those who are pregnant are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the flu.
Other diseases like COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, also have been spreading around Yakima County. COVID-19 and RSV can both present similarly to the flu. The Yakima Health District and the DOH recommend anyone over 6 months old be vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.
The COVID-19 bivalent boosters protect against the original coronavirus strain and the newer omicron variants that account for most of the current cases.
The health district also recommends people stay home when sick, hand washing, avoid visiting emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe and to wear masks in crowded areas. Severe symptoms might be shortness of breath, fever over 104 degrees, severe muscle pain/weakness, persistent chest pain, dehydration or confusion.
In a news release from the health district, Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control, said even individuals who are not considered high risk should get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.
“We encourage individuals to remain up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations,” Sixberry said. “Many individuals throughout the community are showing symptoms. By getting vaccinated, you will be able to lower your risk of severe illness. There is still time to get your vaccinations, especially as upcoming holidays approach.”
To find locations for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, visit the health district’s COVID-19 website.
