The Yakima City Council is moving forward with a new board called Sustainable Yakima to help improve the city’s sustainability efforts and address the adverse effects of climate change.
The council moved forward with an idea for a climate change and sustainability advisory board in October. It was one in a series of steps by the city in 2021 to address climate change.
At a study session Tuesday, Interim Assistant City Manager Matthew Selby shared examples of sustainability boards in other Washington cities and relayed staff recommendations for committee makeup, mission and goals.
The council weighed in on each point, deciding the membership requirements and scope for the advisory board. A draft ordinance will be considered at a later date.
Membership
The committee will have six community members and one youth member, the council decided.
Community members are preferred — but not required — to have experience or expertise in a related field, such as energy management, water conservation, solid waste management, climate science or forestry.
“I think there’s a lot of people who are interested in these topics that aren’t necessarily experts, but they have a real interest in them and are probably well read on them,” Mayor Janice Deccio said at the meeting.
Some council members had previously recommended the board be formed under the Yakima Planning Commission because some discussions or recommendations might overlap, but the council decided Tuesday that Sustainable Yakima would be formed as its own board.
A staff member will work with Sustainable Yakima and report to the City Council quarterly.
Goals
Sustainable Yakima will be tasked with creating a Climate Action Plan within its first year, the council decided. That document should include goals for one year, five years and 10 years into the future.
The board will also support a feasibility study on using anaerobic digestion to process food waste.
Anaerobic digestion is a natural process in which microorganisms break down organic materials such as food scraps, manure and other organic waste.
The process produces biogas, which is a renewable energy source made up of methane and carbon dioxide. Digestate is the solid material left over after anaerobic digestion. The nutrient-rich product can be used as fertilizer.
The council considered the clean energy project in September, and it recently won support from the state Department of Commerce. Commerce awarded $1 million to the city for the study, according to a news release dated April 4.
The council previously said the study would evaluate costs and revenues, waste streams and energy outputs.
Other topics the board can make recommendations on include the city’s sustainability, recycling efforts and energy consumption.
Deccio said the advisory board could also take on an educational role.
“I think one thing that would be great would be for the committee to promote these ideas and what they’re doing to the general public so that people can join in and maybe have some kind of interactive or more involvement with the actual public in creating more sustainability,” Deccio said.
Other council members recommended the board put on events or programs to teach families how to make sustainable choices at home.
Council member Patricia Byers said it would be practical and beneficial for the board to educate individuals rather than develop long-term plans.
“I’d rather see things happening right now that are approachable and doable by people in the community,” Byers said.
The council decided the educational role could be a conversation had later on by the board.
Comments
Some people spoke out in support of a sustainability board at the meeting, while others asked the council to consolidate boards and commissions.
City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee presented on existing boards and committees at the meeting, and she asked the council to look at the list carefully and determine if any new committees are needed.
“A lot of times, those specific tasks can be spread out to existing committees because it is a struggle to have people apply to them,” she said.
Yakima resident Kellie Crabb asked the council to consolidate tasks and include the Yakima Planning Commission in environmental discussions.
“Yakima does not need another committee to study hypothetical situations,” Crabb said. “Yakima should be focused on removing and streamlining the many committees there are, versus just adding a new one”
Yakima resident Robert Strader said climate change is not hypothetical.
“We have grand evidence, unfortunately, of global climate change and the negative impacts that it’s going to have and has already had,” Strader said.
He said there are many actions the city could take that would improve sustainability and save the city money. He cited adding roundabouts as an example that would reduce the amount of gas used and the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the air.
Former council member Kay Funk also supported the need for a sustainability committee at the meeting, saying its mission and authority would be different from existing boards. Sustainable Yakima will rely on grant funding and provide recommendations to council, she said.
