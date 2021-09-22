Washington State Patrol Missing Indigenous Persons

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. It has a link to the latest list of missing Indigenous persons the agency has published.

To get in touch with the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

To contact the WSP tribal liaisons:

• Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov.

• Reach Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.