A relatively new Yakima County organization is storing, sorting and distributing personal and household goods for those in the community who need them.
The Truth Sanctuary, part of a national organization based in South Carolina, began operations in Yakima a year ago, Director Julie Cicero said.
“Our primary objective is to reduce suffering and empower self-worth and independence to individuals and families in Yakima County who are experiencing financial hardship due to unemployment, insufficient income, homelessness, domestic violence, health issues or other disasters,” Cicero said.
Cicero, a mental health therapist, said The Truth Sanctuary moved into its warehouse at 1902 Englewood Ave. on May 1. It allows the organization to receive thousands of excess and overstock items from national companies for free — paying only to transport the items to Yakima.
For example, last week a 53-foot-long truck from Amazon delivered 27 pallets of household products, Cicero said. The Truth Sanctuary paid $3,000 for the delivery of about $150,000 worth of goods, which will be distributed for free.
“Since moving into our warehouse on May 1, we have obtained 25,000 personal and household items with a fair market value of about $500,000, at a cost to us of less than $50,000; and approximately 10,900 boxes or cases of disaster relief products with a fair market value of $135,000, at a cost to us of less than $12,000,” Cicero said.
“Since mid-June, we have distributed 62,000 disaster relief and 10,500 personal and household items to 5,700 individuals and organizations, including holiday gifts for 4,200 children,” she added.
The Truth Sanctuary partners with other Yakima County organizations, such as the Union Gospel Mission, the YWCA, 211, Love Inc., homeless outreach groups, and schools in Wapato, Union Gap, Yakima and East Valley, to help identify and serve those in need.
The organization obtains clothing, bedding, cookware, electronics, window and shower curtains, furniture and office, beauty, yard, pet and medical supplies, Cicero said.
“We obtain products through intermediaries from companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Nike, The Company Store, Eddie Bauer, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Pottery Barn,” she said.
“We believe that when partnering with other servicers who allow us to provide new clothes, beauty products and transitional household items to kids and their parents, we can reduce bullying, increase self-worth, and offer enough hope to help sustain them through difficult times,” Cicero added.
Cicero has a few volunteers who help organize items in the warehouse and distribute them. One of those volunteers, Shirley Young of Yakima, said The Truth Sanctuary can give a boost to families when they need it most.
“One of the things I thought was cool is they have quality products — especially for babies and children,” Young noted.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Englewood Avenue warehouse was stacked to the ceiling in places with items such as masks and hand sanitizers, sleeping bags, clothing and personal items such as shampoo, soap and towels.
One thing the organization cannot store in its warehouse, due to a lack of refrigeration, is perishable items — such as a large shipment of frozen potatoes coming this week.
Those potatoes will be distributed to food banks, veterans and others during a free event from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Better All Auto Sales, 914 S. First St. in Yakima.
The Truth Sanctuary is 100% dependent upon grants and donations for its funding, Cicero said, and volunteer help is needed.
