The Salvation Army of Yakima will host a program and facility open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will begin at the corps and community center at 310 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima and will shift to the Social Ministry Office connected to the thrift store at 9 S. Sixth Ave.
Snacks, beverages and a short mixer segment will take place between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and then tours will begin, according to an email from Salvation Army Lt. Aaron Ruff.
"This is just an opportunity for us to share the full gamut of programs and services that we offer in Yakima as we continue to grow public knowledge of what we do and explore any and all partnership opportunities that might be out there," he said in the email.
RSVPs would be appreciated so Salvation Army officials can provide enough refreshments for all attending, Ruff said.
Call 509-453-3139 or visit https://yakima.salvationarmy.org/.
