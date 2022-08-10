Every year, Mark Norman and his family drive from their home in Yakima to Idaho to visit his parents. It’s a familiar trip with regular stops. Halfway through the drive, they stop for fuel, food and other amenities.
A few years ago, Norman would have been putting gas in his car. Now, he plugs it in to an electric charger. Practically, Norman said, there’s almost no difference.
In the next decade, that experience may become normal for Yakima residents. Earlier this year, Washington state set a goal of phasing out gas-powered cars by 2030.
Used gas-powered cars will be legal and in use, but all new cars purchased, sold or registered after 2030 will be electric. While Norman and his family are in the fast lane for this statewide change — the family of five owns three electric vehicles — they are still in a minority in Yakima.
There were 553 electric vehicles in Yakima County in July 2022, according to state figures, and only 1.3% of cars in Washington are electric. Wider adoption still faces several challenges, including a lack of infrastructure in Central Washington and the up-front cost of electric vehicles.
Advocates have pointed out the long-term benefits of electric cars, including better air quality, and savings on fuel and maintenance. They also decrease reliance on fossil fuels, helping address climate change.
At what cost?
Electric vehicles are still expensive, especially for newer models with better batteries. That prevents people many from buying new electric vehicles. In their most recent budget, Washington lawmakers set aside $25 million for electric vehicle incentives. Electric vehicle costs decrease further when federal subsidies are included.
Coleen Anderson, co-founder of 350 Yakima Climate Action, a local group fighting climate change, is confident that the 2030 goal is feasible. Anderson also hopes that by 2030, cheaper models will be available and more used electric vehicles will hit the market.
“People can start considering electric right now,” Anderson said. “By then (2030), there should be plenty of used vehicles on the market.”
David Cook, general sales manager at Steve Hahn Auto Group in Yakima, feels auto manufacturers are also thinking electric. There are more electric vehicle models with ranges that can accommodate most people’s usage — up to 400 miles, Cook said.
Steve Hahn Auto Group sells electric models from KIA, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Cook said manufacturers are increasing electric vehicle production to meet demand and demand is high.
“They’re going out faster than we can get them,” Cook said of electric cars. “Over the next decade, we’ll probably see the tipping point where 50% are EV or hybrid.”
Electric vehicle owners say that, despite up-front costs from more expensive vehicles or charger installations, electric vehicles help them save money. There is less maintenance involved and fuel is cheaper.
Andrew Whitmont owns a Tesla and has installed solar panels at his Yakima residence.
“I don’t give a hoot about gas prices. I don’t go to the gas station,” Whitmont said. “I’ll never get a gasoline car again.”
Norman’s household also has solar panels. Their costs for fuel and energy are less than $100 a year.
Up-front costs are not insignificant. They can be a barrier to entry for many low-income residents and communities when it comes to clean energy vehicles. In a draft plan for statewide deployment of electric vehicles, officials noted the need for incentives and support for electric vehicles in disadvantaged communities.
Charge and chargers
The greatest challenge Washington faces is a lack of infrastructure to support what could be thousands more electric vehicles in 2030.
Electric vehicles can be fueled using three categories of chargers — Level 1, Level 2 and DC fast charging. Level 1 chargers are often found in homes and charge an electric vehicle in about 40-50 hours. Level 2 chargers are more commonly seen at homes, workplaces and public spaces and charge vehicles in 4-10 hours.
Level 2 charging stations are common enough, with at least a dozen in Yakima in public spaces, according to plugshare.com. While they often must be installed, they can charge most electric vehicles overnight and are practical for short distance travel.
This should serve most Yakima County residents, where 95.8% of workers over the age of 16 work within the county and the average commute time is about 19 minutes, according to the 2020 US Census.
Sara Cate and Russell Maier of Yakima, who have owned a Nissan Leaf for three years, said the first time they needed any kind of repair was for a broken window. They can commute to Ellensburg or the Tri-Cities from Yakima without recharging. Their vehicle has a range of roughly 200 miles and they refuel it at their home or using locally available chargers.
“It’s cost effective to essentially put your own gas pump in your house,” Maier said of the chargers.
There is, however, a shortage of DC fast chargers, which can refuel vehicles in 20 minutes to an hour. These chargers are comparable to filling up at a gas station and are necessary for trips beyond a vehicle’s range.
Critics of the 2030 goal, like Washington State Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, have pointed out the inconveniences on longer road trips — finding and using chargers takes time. Drivers aren’t completely on their own — websites like PlugShare show where charging stations are and what kind of chargers are present. But advocates and owners of electric vehicles also acknowledge the difficulties.
“That is one of their downsides. If you want to drive further, you need more time,” Cate said. “We need more chargers.”
Right now, there are three DC fast charging stations in the Yakima Valley which are publicly accessible with a total of 12 charging plugs. Add in Prosser, and the number is 14. Between Yakima and Issaquah, a 126-mile trip on Interstates 82 and 90, there are just six publicly available DC fast charging stations.
To that end, the Washington Legislature created an Interagency Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council (IEVCC), which includes the state departments of transportation and commerce. The IEVCC is working with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to build out electric infrastructure.
As a part of this effort, several highways around the state have been dubbed alternative fuel corridors (AFCs), including I-90 and I-82, according to a draft plan released Aug. 1. Those corridors will be prioritized when developing electric vehicle infrastructure, though few projects have been planned in the Yakima Valley so far.
The road ahead
The road to 2030 may be long. King, who has been critical of such a short turnaround, wants more options to be researched. He pointed out the ease of refueling hydrogen-fuel cell or hybrid cars and hopes to see more support for those alternatives. King is also concerned about battery disposal and the environmental impact of chemicals and metals which batteries contain.
The statewide goal for electric cars also only pertains to light duty vehicles, those which weigh under 10,000 pounds. Larger vehicles, including trucks, vans and buses, might not be completely zero-emission until 2050.
Despite the challenges, many are optimistic. Norman notes that electric vehicle technologies have come a long way, and he hopes they will continue to progress.
“I say to myself every day that today, right now is going to be the worst conditions to own an electric vehicle,” Norman said. “It’s only going to get better.”
