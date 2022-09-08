New and restored artifacts will be added to the glass niches of the community art piece at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima over the next year.
Project leaders presented an update to the Yakima City Council at its meeting Tuesday.
The Millennium Foundation is funding the restoration of the public art piece titled “Water of Life” at 22 S. Third St. The piece by artist Wen Ti Tsen was first dedicated in 2003 as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ “Artists and Communities” initiative in the new millennium.
The city has helped with infrastructure upgrades at the plaza, including restoring the benches, replacing the light ring and getting the fountains working. A bubbler wall was reinstalled at the plaza earlier this year.
Andy Granitto, a community member who has been working with the city and the Millennium Foundation to complete the restoration, said new security glass will be installed in October with lights to follow.
The security glass was tested by Granitto to withstand being broken by hammers and rocks. The older windows of the art piece have been repeatedly broken with artifacts stolen or damaged over the years.
Granitto and other project leaders said solving the window issue was a key part of the restoration.
“In fact, several artists made it clear that they would not supply a new work unless we could secure the niches,” Granitto said Tuesday.
Art at Millennium Plaza in Yakima is getting an upgrade, including the bubbler wall and a tiny tractor
The new windows will be fitted with a tamper-proof locking mechanism, he said.
Once the windows and lighting are in place, the group can begin replacing the items in the niches.
“It's the hope of the Millennium Foundation that to encourage community interest and get people excited, rather than put everything in overnight, that over the course of next year as artwork arrives, we'll start putting new things in the niches,” Granitto said.
He said the objects could begin appearing as soon as this winter, with all the niches filled by the end of next summer.
Jenn Zuetenhorst, who is managing the project for the city, said the project is expected to be complete by fall 2023 to align with the 20th anniversary of the original dedication.
“The intent is that we would have some sort of rededication event that is bringing that back out into the public,” she told council Tuesday.
More from the meeting
• The Henry Beauchamp Community Center was awarded $102,591 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to support programming and activities including tutoring, computer lab and STEM activities, employment education and emergency services. The council approved the agreement with the OIC of Washington community center Tuesday.
• The council also approved changes to the city’s ambulance services to allow the flexibility to dispatch ambulances based on the needs of the call.
When the approved ordinance goes into effect in 30 days, the city will dispatch the closest ambulance with basic life support or advanced life support capabilities depending on the call. Current city code requires the closest advanced life support ambulance to be dispatched.
• A helicopter landing pad was authorized at 1007 River Road for Washington Fruit and Produce Co.
According to the application, Washington Fruit currently stores aviation equipment at the Yakima Air Terminal to travel to surrounding facilities and orchards for routine inspections. Staff members currently have to drive to the airport to make those trips.
Approval by council for the helicopter landing space will allow staff members to be picked up and dropped off on site between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.