GRANGER — The broad concrete steps of the ruined Liberty School stopped at a pit filled with rubble, but Helen Reddout didn’t see that.
Reddout was looking in through double doors to gleaming hardwood floors and big classrooms brightened by tall windows. She saw huge blackboards with long chalk trays, the small principal’s office and the auditorium with a stage and the space behind it where props were stored.
In memories more powerful than the present, Reddout revisited the historic brick schoolhouse decades before it was destroyed by arson in early April.
“When the sun was shining in, it was so bright and beautiful,” said Reddout, who worked with students at Liberty in the winter quarter of 1971-72 before earning her teaching degree that spring. “It was a nice little school.”
Around 3:30 a.m. on April 2, firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 arrived at 1052 Liberty Road to see flames reaching out the windows up into the night. The roof collapsed minutes later. Worried about the structure’s stability, they contained the fire but let it burn.
There was no electricity, so the fire was likely set on purpose. The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Dedicated on Sept. 1, 1933, Liberty School closed in June 1979. The Granger School District sold it years later, when it had already been empty for a while. Over time, window panes were broken, giving its stylish facade a gap-toothed look. Birds settled inside, leaving feathers and droppings. Trees and brush grew up and around it, hiding it from view.
Through all that, the school’s capstone, a kind of sunburst, remained high atop the entrance. The capstone fell with the walls, reduced to piles of bricks, which are being salvaged. The flagpole still stood, which pleased Reddout when she visited recently.
She spent time at Liberty in her last year at Central Washington State College, now Central Washington University. The weather in the winter of 1971-72 was especially bad, so Reddout proposed an independent study project for the school near her home instead of driving to Ellensburg.
The principal gave her space in his office, and Reddout asked for 10 students who hated reading. She worked closely with the children, who came from each of the school’s four classes. In the spring, they planted gardens on either side of the main entrance. In beautifying the school, they were learning science and math, Reddout said. And they were reading.
She looked closer at the greenery just left of the front steps and smiled. “I think that’s one of our bushes,” she said of the Oregon grape. “Yes, it is. It survived.”
Disappearing towns
Early in the 20th century, this area of Yakima County was home to several small towns like the unincorporated community of Liberty. A little grocery store a short distance from the school is shuttered, but the Liberty Community Church, open for more than a century, still has services.
There’s a lot of open land between those landmarks; people mostly live around Liberty, not in it.
Many of these once-bustling communities have almost disappeared. There’s not much left of Alfalfa — named after the reason for its existence — other than an old Grange building. Punkin Center’s gas station, with its big Pepsi sign, cabins for rent and a restaurant that served hamburgers worth the drive, closed years ago.
The Mason farm near Punkin Center was the original site of what would become the Liberty School, established there on Oct. 18, 1892. The school soon moved to Hudson Road before permanently relocating to Liberty.
There were five country schools in the area, said Pam Fleming, a longtime Granger School District teacher whose husband, Ron, is on the school board. Liberty, which is about two miles east of Granger, became part of the district in 1945.
“They couldn’t be more than four miles apart,” she added.
Two schools, two firesThe Liberty School rose on the site of another school, its predecessor, which burned on Dec. 7, 1932. The fire started in the roof of the four-room school, according to a history of the Granger School District.
“Four teachers safely guided all 98 students from the burning building, but the school was completely destroyed,” the history says. “Even though the building and contents were insured for $15,000, it was not enough to cover the nearly $20,000 loss. The cause of the fire was never determined.”
Residents quickly united to build a replacement with their own hands. An architect designed the structure in the sleek art moderne style, but there was no contractor. This was their town and their school and they would raise it themselves.
Two hundred Liberty patrons and students gathered for the dedication ceremony several months later. Their new school, which cost $11,078, had four classrooms on the main floor, and the full basement contained a kitchen, an auditorium with seating for 250 and additional shop space.
The school was built to serve first through eighth grades, Pam Fleming said, but its students were mostly fourth-graders during the last decade or so it was open.
Fleming never worked at the Liberty School, but their daughter attended. “Steph loved this school,” she said.
The Flemings joined Reddout and Helen Dodd, president of the Granger Historical Society, in visiting the school May 1. All wore masks and kept their distance from each other on the sunny afternoon, following the recommended coronavirus precautions.
As Scott Wilson of Yakima sat on a dusty metal folding chair, pausing occasionally to chip mortar off bricks worth salvaging, the women walked around what was left.
Bricks and memories
Dodd, whose daughter also attended the Liberty School, provided the history of the Granger School District, which the Liberty School joined in 1945. There is more history of the school in the Granger Historical Society Museum, Dodd said, but she couldn’t access it. The museum is in the Granger Community Library, and both are closed because of the pandemic.
“We’re trying to build a new museum, so we’re buying some of the bricks,” Fleming said.
The bricks that made up the Liberty School and its tall chimney came from Granger Clay Products, which opened in 1903. It operated until the early 1960s, closing abruptly when the clay dug from pits on the south side of Cherry Hill ran out. Its last bricks went into the Granger High School gym.
Granger Clay bricks went into schools and public buildings and houses throughout and beyond the Yakima Valley. The company’s drainage tiles became part of the Columbia Basin Project, the massive irrigation system that serves eight counties and includes the Grand Coulee Dam.
The bricks that made up the Liberty School are a main reason why people occasionally stop by. Wilson doesn’t mind. He is willing to share and enjoys hearing people’s stories. The school may be gone, but its site holds countless memories of good times, childhood high jinks and beloved teachers like Elizabeth Jenkins Fairbanks, who retired from Liberty in 1949 and is remembered in a plaque on a small brick fire pit on the property.
Daniel Robillard attended as a fourth-grader in the mid-1970s. He couldn’t get away with much because his dad, Larry, was the head teacher.
“There were lots of hiding places and fireplaces in each classroom,” Robillard said. Though there weren’t actual fireplaces, “the holes were there. I would climb up them, till I got caught by my father.”
The family lived about three miles away. Five of the six siblings attended Liberty, which meant they got to ride to school with dad the year they were in fourth grade, instead of having to ride the bus like most of the other fourth-graders in the district. Liberty had closed by the time the youngest Robillard was in fourth grade.
“My littlest sister, she missed out,” Robillard said. “It was a good time for most everybody.”