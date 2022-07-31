The heat makes everything worse. That’s what Maria Chavez, an engagement specialist at Camp Hope said as she stood on the tips of her toes, struggling to dig out the coldest water bottles from the bottom of a cooler sitting atop a truck bed.
She and Zak Welsh, a case manager for Camp Hope, had just pulled up to the southernmost end of Miller Park in Yakima on Friday. With the temperature hovering around 102 and climbing, neither of them was surprised to find a handful of people experiencing homelessness taking refuge from the sun under the shade of a nearby tree.
Chavez, who was once homeless herself, was greeted with a hug by someone sitting at a picnic table. She handed out cold water, granola bars and sandwiches to the seven or so people around her. Over the course of the next two hours, she and Welsh delivered water and food to nearly 30 homeless people across Yakima.
Over at Milroy Park, another man experiencing homelessness repeated Chavez’s exact words about the heat making everything worse.
“When it’s this hot, everything just gets harder,” said the man, who did not want to be identified. “Being out here homeless, it’s enough of a struggle. Being away from everything that you need, from basic amenities and being unable to move around like you want to, it’s just hard. On days like these, we have to stick to the shade. We can’t really walk around and go to different places.”
Homeless Outreach Teams, or HOT teams, made up of Camp Hope staff and residents, spend the day picking up homeless people and driving them to the encampment in east Yakima where donated supplies like ice, water, food and other amenities like showers are provided.
Back in Camp Hope, Anita Mendoza sat on a porch step earlier in the week. She leaned back, allowing the roof overhang to shield her eyes from the piercing noon sun.
With temperatures reaching 105 and still rising, Mendoza has been spending most of the week at Camp Hope, one of the many places across Yakima that offer respite to the homeless from the blazing heat. Mendoza was there with three of her children, who were sitting near her, talking and laughing among themselves.
“We’re in a pod right now,” Mendoza said, as she motioned to the trailer house she was leaning on. “So we’re in there, there is air conditioning in there. When we come outside, there is a little tent with a sprinkler over there so that’s really convenient too.”
Mendoza said for her and her children it’s easy to get to Camp Hope. Despite the last week being the hottest on record this year, she and her children have been able to beat the heat.
“We get all our needs met here. We can eat, get clean and stay out of the sun. They’ve been helping us a lot here. There are a lot of people here who are helping,” Mendoza said.
Mike Kay, director of Camp Hope, said heat exhaustion in extreme temperatures can be common among people experiencing homelessness. The lack of access to something like clothes may mean some people are walking around in the same long-sleeved shirts and jackets they used to get through the winter.
“If you think about the limited resources we have here (Camp Hope), there are even less out on the street. Even having a place to use the restroom is a big deal, let alone having access to cool water or a shower to help lower your body temperature. All that kind of stuff really matters to them and we see that happen often,” Kay said.
Other times, mental health issues may prevent people from seeking help or spending nights inside the shelters provided by Camp Hope. For some homeless people, Kay said, sleeping somewhere unfamiliar or walled-in can be stressful.
Union Gospel Mission
The Union Gospel Mission also has been taking extra steps this week to help those experiencing homelessness. The mission added sun shades and water misters on its “front porch,” the space in front of its security checkpoint. The space off North Front Street has been open for people to get sandwiches, cold beverages and respite, a news release said.
People who use the space sometimes are those who choose not to use the overnight shelter or the indoor air conditioned day-use space called the Good News Café. Mission staff talk with them to encourage them to come into the shelter or seek treatment services.
“High temperatures are creating literal life and death threats for people on the streets,” said Mary Broussard, vice president of community engagement, said in the release.
The mission said people can help by offering water to people on the streets. The mission is accepting donations of Otter Pops, sunscreen, water and lip balm with SPF.
The 2021 Point in Time survey estimated there are more than 600 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County.
Community Aid tent
Across town, in front of Single Hill Brewery on Naches Avenue, a community group called Yakima Community Aid set up a tent for unhoused people in the area to get shade, water and food. Two tents set up side by side had small misters running along their perimeters.
The ground under the tent, damp from a week’s worth of misted water splashed and sloshed as Alvin DeVoe, walked up to a cooler filled with water bottles donated to Yakima Community Aid.
DeVoe sat on a red lawn chair and gulped down the entire water bottle in one go.
Water and some place to get cool are the hardest things to come across during heat waves like the one Yakima County is experiencing, DeVoe said. “No one puts sprinklers out anymore so that’s out of the question. The worst thing is there are no public bathrooms anywhere. That’s a huge issue. I’ve gone four or five blocks just looking for a place to use the bathroom.”
Silvia Leija, a Yakima Community Aid co-founder, said during their first day operating the cooling station, a person who had made their way there to get cold water, passed out.
“They told us later that other places they had gone to only had warm water so that didn’t help much. I think just having a place to sit under the shade really helps people. Sometimes that’s what they need most. That access to water is super important,” Leija said.
While an excessive heat warning is set to end at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, the hot weather will continue. A high of 101 is expected on Monday, with highs in the 80s for the early part of the week.
