When Sue Grange and Ray Blau first smelled smoke Sunday evening, they assumed it was a neighbor barbecuing. But then Grange caught sight of the flames on Ahtanum Ridge and alerted her husband to the fire.
Their home is near the corner of McCullough Road and South 42nd Avenue in Yakima, directly across from the area charred by the fire. Blau immediately hosed down the front area near the house, which was covered by spreading Scotch thistle, greenery and gravel. He also turned on their five sprinklers as the flames grew.
Around 9 p.m., the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation orders for homes south of Ahtanum Road.
Grange packed up her four dogs and her grandson and told Blau she was leaving.
“I was really scared,” she said. “I have a good insurance policy, and the house can be replaced. But there are items inside that wouldn’t be.”
Blau stayed to protect the home, despite the evacuation order. He said he also stayed to protect the irreplaceable items that belonged to Grange’s son Justin Flick-Grange, 23, who was murdered at the Brews and Cue’s tavern in Yakima in 2013 over a disputed pool game.
“Those things of her son’s couldn’t be replaced, and her grandson deserves to have them when he grows up,” he said.
Blau said there was only one point in the evening — when the smoke got so intense that he had to lie on the ground and cover his face with a mask and drench himself in running water — that the situation “got scary.”
“We thought it was all done, then the wind blew and the whole fence line and up was on fire,” he said. “The heat was unreal. It burned the hair off my arms.
“It’s kind of cool to watch,” he added. “But you knew it was going to get here sooner or later. That was the problem.”
Pockets of smoking debris in a blackened landscape was all that remained of the fire Monday morning. That view drew observers from around the area.
Jeff Shoemaker was parked along the street near South 26th Avenue and Ahtanum Road on Monday, taking photos of the charred landscape with his phone.
Shoemaker said he and his wife saw the smoke coming up over the ridge from where they live in Union Gap.
“The smoke got so thick, we couldn’t tell what had caught fire,” Shoemaker said. “We have friends who live in this area, so I wanted to come out to see what had survived.”
Shoemaker said his wife was concerned about the blaze reaching their home, but he wasn’t. But he was also grateful firefighters got the blaze under control.
“There was enough of a buffer,” he said. “But you never know. That hill has burned a couple of times, and it was windy.”
Chuck and Sheri Schmidt, who live near South 41st Avenue and West Emma Lane, had just finished cleaning up ash blown onto their property from the blaze around 11 a.m. Monday when they stopped work to chat.
They both praised the hard work and quick action of the firefighters called to the scene.
Although they live in the evacuation area, Chuck Schmidt said no one came around Sunday evening to tell them to leave, so they stayed.
“Thank God for the firefighters,” he said. “They were all over that hill. I was amazed. And I can’t say enough about God changing the wind.”
The couple watched the flames grow on the ridge until the smoke got too thick for them to see or breathe.
“We thought about evacuating,” Sheri Schmidt said. “We thought about what we would take. We already have a plan. But they usually get it pretty contained.”
The Schmidts said leaving might have been difficult because of high traffic.
Chuck Schmidt estimated more than 100 cars drove the residential street, at estimated speeds of up to 40 mph, while residents tried to check in with each other and figure out what to do.
Sheri Schmidt described those conditions in a single word: bad.
“It was dark, and people were walking up and down the street to check in with each other, and you have cars tearing down the street,” she said. “They were busy looking at the hill, so they were not looking for people in the street.”
The 6,000-acre fire burned two homes and five outbuildings.
Grange said she’s grateful it has been contained.
“I’m sad for those who lost their homes, but I am super grateful that ours is OK,” she said. “That’s the word of the day for me. Grateful.”