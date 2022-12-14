The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright.
The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close at the end of the month. The nearest Lower Valley depository will be the Cheyne Road Landfill north of Zillah.
Yakima County operates the two landfills and the transfer station.
New technology and improved recycling efforts in recent years are responsible for extending the life of the Terrace Heights Landfill, which receives the largest volume of disposed waste in the county.
The county separates metal and other recyclables from trash, and has drop-off bins for paper, cardboard and hazardous materials, including paint, motor oil, antifreeze and lithium batteries.
The county participates in the Paint Care recycling program funded by paint manufacturers in 11 states. This allows residents to drop off unused paint for free.
Exploring new ways to handle municipal waste has always been part of the services Yakima County provides. Landfills run out of room, and new places or processes for handling trash are always being explored, said county solid waste manager Karma Suchan.
“You can’t keep burying (waste) forever,” she said.
Terrace Heights Landfill
At first, county officials expected to decommission the 98-acre Terrace Heights Landfill in 2009 because it appeared to be running out of room.
That date was later extended to 2014. Now, after tapping GPS technology and using drones to spot areas where more trash can be compacted and empty areas, the date has been moved to 2031.
The days of simply running over trash with a large excavators at the landfill without further examination are over. Now, GPS and drones are used to spot unfilled areas or areas where trash can be compacted more, Suchan said.
“Back in the day it used to be you run over it three or four times and you call it good,” she said. “Now with this new equipment, it just helps to be more efficient. We can match up the machines with drones and find out where we have any deficiencies.”
About 700 tons of trash a day — 198,000 tons a year — are disposed of at the landfill, Suchan said.
When the landfill is decommissioned, it will become a transfer station. Waste dropped off there will be trucked down to the Cheyne Road Landfill, she said.
Lower Valley Transfer Station
Before becoming the Lower Valley Transfer Station, the site near Granger was the Snipes Mountain Landfill, which was decommissioned in 1994.
A consulting firm evaluated the transfer station in early 2000 and determined that a road through it was either too close to garbage or built on top of garbage. The road and a scale house appeared to be sinking and the firm recommended closing the station in 2003, Suchan said.
There’s not enough room to build another road or scale house, she said.
“We don’t want to build too close to or on top of garbage,” she said. “We learned that lesson.”
The site will close at the end of the month.
After a decade of monitoring, the site in 2021 designated by the state Department of Ecology as a hazardous toxin cleanup site under the Model Toxin Cleanup Act.
That designation has nothing to do with the decommissioning of the transfer station, Suchan said.
Concerns about landfill contamination reaching groundwater reaches back to 1991, when a federal inspection was complete, and the site was placed on the National Priorities List (NPL).
In April 2021, Ecology notified the county that unsafe levels of tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene) from the site were reaching groundwater.
Ecology identified the site a low to moderate risk.
“We didn’t know any better and chemicals were dumped in there,” Suchan said.
Such contaminants were commonly found in landfills years ago and the county has been cooperating with the state over monitoring and cleanup, she said.
Cheyne Landfill
North of Zillah on Cheyne Road is a 900 acre landfill where about 230 tons of municipal waste — 65,000 annually — is disposed of daily.
In the future, the landfill will become the county’s main depository for municipal waste, Suchan said.
Now, only a fraction of the site is being tapped as a garbage cell.
“We have so much room out there that well just keep extending cells out there,” Suchan said. “It’s a perfect place; there’s a lot of room and not a lot of residences around it.”
