Three people were displaced when a fire burned through the attic of their Terrace Heights home late Thursday night.
East Valley firefighters were called to 600 N. 34th St. around 11:25 p.m., and the first crews on the scene found that fire burning in shrubs next to the manufactured home had spread to the house, said East Valley Chief Dale Hille.
The fire was visible for a couple blocks, and acrid smoke filled the area.
Hille said the fire spread into the attic of the house, making it difficult for firefighters to get to, Hille said.
"Basically, we ended up taking most of the sheetrock out of the house," Hille said.
Hille ordered a second alarm for additional personnel, and crews from Yakima, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center arrived to assist as flames would shoot through the roof. Utility workers also cut the electricity to the house.
Hille said the fire, which was confined to the house's attic and exterior, was finally under control after two-and-half hours. There is water damage inside the home, he said.
The people in the house were able to get out without injuries, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Hille said. The fire's cause is under investigation.