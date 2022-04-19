Members of the Terrace Heights Community Association will have their annual membership and information meeting on Thursday, April 21, 2022. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road.
"After two years of being unable to gather in a large group, we are hoping for a good turnout from our community," association President Linda Sliger said in an email.
The meeting will feature speakers, including Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell, Terrace Heights regional librarian Katie Ruffcorn and representatives from the East Valley School District, the East Valley Fire Department and the Yakima County Transportation Department. There will be an update on the East-West Corridor project.
It will include refreshments, door prizes, raffles and business opportunity tables for those who want to represent their local business. Those attending may join or renew their membership in the community association.
The organization maintains the Terrace Heights Civic Center, built in 1911 as the elementary school. This year the association hopes to update the basement to add to the building's meeting space, Sliger said.
The civic center houses the Terrace Heights Library, meeting rooms for the Precinct 1 Block Watch, Boy Scouts, the Terrace Heights Lions Club and the Senior Tea Group. It is also a venue available to the public to rent. For more information, contact Sliger at 509-952-0090.
