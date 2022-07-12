Yakima witnessed its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures climbed to 99 on Tuesday.
To make the most of the clear skies and radiant sun, some of the city’s youngest residents took to Miller Park where they spent hours cooling off at the spray park. The sounds of water jetting into the air before splattering onto the hot pavement rang across the park, accompanied by the sounds of Usher and Rihanna playing on a nearby speaker.
Accompanied by counselors for Yakima Park and Recreation’s Summer Day Camp, the children were asked to dry up and head inside at around 2 p.m. as the afternoon sun neared the hottest time of the day.
“They’re kids, so they’re going to do what they want,” said Sarah Lopez, recreation leader for the camp. “They don’t have a full knowledge of what heat exhaustion really is but the staff do, so while they have options to be out here, we are encouraging them to head inside, drink some water or stay in the water area.”
On days as hot as Tuesday, Lopez said it was important to make sure the kids took extra water breaks in between activities. A heat advisory was in effect until 9 p.m.
Luckily, 99 is the hottest temperature counselors should have to worry about this week. While still hot, temperatures in the Yakima Valley should hover in the low 90s for the coming days.
Ann Adams, a forecaster at the weather service office in Pendleton, Oregon, said temperatures will be on average 5 to 8 degrees cooler into next week. Aside from being hot, the weather is also expected to remain dry, with no precipitation.
Temperatures for the rest of the week can still pose a risk for people working in the sun, people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic or mental illnesses.
The Yakima Health District reminds people to try and stay in buildings with air conditioning during hot days, a news release said. Health officials also recommend drinking fluids, limiting outdoor activities and checking in on elderly neighbors or relatives.
The record high temperature for July 12 in Yakima was 105, set in 2002, according to the weather service.
