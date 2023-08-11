The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Aug. 14 through Aug. 17.
Dangerously hot conditions could be in store from Monday morning to Thursday evening in central and eastern Washington and Oregon. The warning includes all of Yakima County.
Temperatures will likely be higher than 100 degrees for several days, according to the NWS. That will increase a risk of heat illness, particularly for people spending time outside.
The NWS advises drinking fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, resting in the shade and checking on relatives and neighbors.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” reads the NWS excessive heat watch.
The excessive heat watch covers a large area, including The Dalles, Hermiston, Pendleton and John Day in Oregon. Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities, Ellensburg and Goldendale are also under the excessive heat watch, as well as smaller communities between those cities in Oregon and Washington.
