Record highs were set at both ends of the Yakima Valley on Wednesday as an excessive heat warning remains in effect.
Yakima, Ellensburg and Prosser had record high temperatures for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Colby Goatley, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton, said temperatures peaked at 104 degrees in Yakima, breaking a record of 102 in 2020. Prosser reached 105 degrees, Goatley said, higher than the previous record of 102 set multiple times.
In Ellensburg, a 105-degree day tied a daily record high from 2008. Records also were set in Yakima and Ellensburg on Tuesday.
The high in Sunnyside was 100 on Wednesday, which did not eclipse a daily record high of 104 from 1923.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits on Thursday. Officials urge residents to be careful of heat related illnesses.
Stephanie Ruiz, a communications specialist for the Yakima Health District, said community members should drink fluids, limit outdoor activity, wear sunscreen and loose clothes, and stay in air-conditioned spaces.
She added that pets and children should not be left in cars and community members should check on neighbors or elderly relatives to make sure they are not suffering from heat related illnesses.
Ruiz advised that people who need access to air conditioning go to public spaces like libraries or shopping centers to cool down.
Cooling stations will be open in the Yakama Nation at the Yakama Nation Library and Mt. Adams Community Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wanity Kitchen from noon to 4 p.m. through Thursday.
Low humidity and windy conditions are joining together with the high heat to create fire danger. A red flag warning for fire danger is in place from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 9 p.m. on Friday.
There is some relief on the way, though, Goatley said.
“In Yakima, (we are) still expecting Friday to be almost 10 degrees cooler compared to Thursday and Saturday and Sunday to be mid to upper 80s,” he said. “We’re not quite through it yet, but almost. So everybody continue to take what heat protections they can and we’ll get out and enjoy our weekend.”
