A satellite communication device and a snow cave helped a 17-year-old skier from Trout Lake survive a winter storm Saturday on Mount Adams.
While the Yakima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team held off on a rescue operation Saturday due to the storm and increased avalanche danger, a group of people went up the mountain during the night and rescued the skier.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received an alert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday that the skier was in whiteout conditions above the Upper Crescent Glacier, approximately at 8,800 feet above sea level, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The skier sent the alert through his Garmin InReach, a satellite communication device that allows users to send a distress signal to an emergency center, as well as send and receive text messages, the release said.
At the time, the Northwest Avalanche Center reported avalanche danger to slopes down to 20 degrees, which Deputy Kyle Cameron, who coordinates the search team, said was considerable. Authorities advised the skier to shelter in place for the night and wait for rescue.
Cameron said it would have been too dangerous to send a team up in those conditions, and plans were made to head out in daylight.
The skier was able to make himself a snow cave, which Cameron said was a key factor in his survival.
“He’s lucky he had an InReach device and the skill to dig a snow cave,” Cameron said.
In the cave, the skier communicated with family members through the night, telling them he was starting to get hypothermia.
During the night, local residents went up the mountain to conduct their own search, and found him around 2:30 a.m. They were off the mountain by 4 a.m.
The skier was uninjured.
Cameron said the episode is a reminder for people to check weather and avalanche reports before heading into the back country, as well as being prepared for emergencies.
The release noted the sheriff’s office’s gratitude for the searchers who risked their lives that night.