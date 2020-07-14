A 14-year-old boy died and his 12-year-old brother has been hospitalized after the ATV they were riding collided with a pickup Tuesday afternoon near Sunnyside, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 450 block of Wendell Phillips Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The 14-year-old was driving the ATV with his brother as a passenger when they drove onto Wendell Phillips Road from a side orchard road without stopping, according the Sheriff’s Office. The ATV hit a 1994 Ford pickup that was headed south on Wendell Phillips Road, deputies said.
The 14-year-old died at the scene and his brother was airlifted to Kadlec Hospital in Richland with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The driver of the pickup is described as an 18-year-old male from the Sunnyside area.
No intoxicants are suspected, according to the release, and the accident is listed as under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.