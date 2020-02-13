A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by an SUV in Selah.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of North First Street and West Freemont Avenue, police said.
The boy was crossing North First in a crosswalk when he was hit by the SUV as it turned right, according to a news release from the Selah Police Department. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, but was hospitalized because of complaints of pain, police said.
The driver said he didn't see the boy, according to the release, and the crash is still under investigation.