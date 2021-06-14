Yakima police are responding to 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard where they say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times.
The teen was a passenger in a black sedan driven by his mother when a green car pulled up next to it and someone started shooting about 12:25 p.m. Monday, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. The teen was hit at least three times.
He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated Monday afternoon, Seely said.
His mother was not hit, though the shooter fired at least 10 times into the vehicle. Bullets passed through the car and ended up near a taco stand where people were eating and in a tire business parking lot.
“By the grace of God she was not struck, and it looked like their intent was to shoot the passenger, the 17-year-old child," Seely said. "No one else was hit, thank the Lord."
The other vehicle fled westbound on Fruitvale, running a red light. Police are pulling security camera footage from other businesses, and hope to release a more detailed description.
The boy is a known gang associate, and the shooting is thought to be gang-motivated, Seely said.
The intersection is closed, and will remain closed for several hours, police said. People should use alternate routes.
This story is developing and will be updated.