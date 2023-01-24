The two teenagers involved in a Jan. 20 car crash near Naches were Davis High School students, according to a Yakima School District statement sent to families Sunday. The driver died in the crash.
Angel Gregario Camacho Agustin, 14, and Ricardo Cardenas-Maciel, 15, were freshmen at Davis. Camacho Agustin was the driver of the car and died at the scene of the accident. Cardenas-Maciel was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and released Friday, the school district statement said.
The boys were headed eastbound on State Route 12, approximately 13 miles west of Naches. At around 7 p.m., Camacho Agustin failed to make a turn and veered off the roadway, according to a Washington State Patrol report. The car struck a rock wall and rolled before coming to a stop, partially blocking the westbound lane of U.S. 12.
The boys have siblings at various Yakima schools and the district asked that the YSD community give support to the families, students and staff affected by the loss.
“Anytime a young life is lost, it is hard to comprehend; however, love is the greatest hope that we have, and Angel was surrounded by love,” Superintendent Trevor Greene said in the statement.
The district will also offer counseling services to students experiencing grief, the statement said.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said the crash was still under investigation as of Tuesday morning. There will be no charges, since the driver is deceased. Both boys had their seat belts on at the time of the crash, according to the WSP report.
Thorson confirmed that 14 is too young to be legally driving in Washington. According to state law, teenagers can get a learner’s permit at 15, but must have a licensed driver with five years of driving experience in the passenger seat.
