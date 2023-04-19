MultiCare has named Tammy Buyok as the new president of MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Buyok, who has served as vice president of facilities management and operation support services for Memorial for 11 years, stepped in as interim president of the hospital in January of this year. She will oversee the hospital and its associated clinics.
Over the course of more than 30 years, Buyok has worked in several administrative positions within hospital systems in Montana and Washington, a news release said.
“I’m excited to be joining the Yakima Memorial Hospital team. We have outstanding physicians, nurses and staff in central Washington,” said Buyok. “We’ve already added new pediatric doctors from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. I’m looking forward to growing our clinical services, community partnerships and presence in Yakima. MultiCare is going to bring great things to the people of Yakima Valley.”
Tacoma-based MultiCare acquired the 226-bed inpatient hospital in Yakima and 26 clinics in January. Buyok took over from Carole Peet, who served as Memorial's CEO since early 2020.
MultiCare is the largest locally governed health system in Washington, with 11 other hospitals in the state.
