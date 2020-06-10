SELAH — For Suzanne Vargas, the second time was the charm.
The Selah City Council appointed Vargas to replace Councilman Jeremy Burke on a unanimous vote Tuesday. Burke resigned in March to take a job as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Douglas County.
Vargas headed human resources for Iron Horse Brewery before moving to Selah two years ago. She previously applied in January for the council vacancy created when newly elected Councilman Dave Kearby resigned to take a job in Washington, D.C.
Council members interviewed Vargas, former Councilman Roy Sample, Jim Mesplie and Nick Becker prior to Tuesday’s meeting. The interviews and the council meeting were conducted through the Zoom teleconferencing app to maintain social-distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her interview, Vargas said she thought the city’s decision to allow businesses to use parking spaces for outdoor dining for when restaurants are allowed to reopen was a good move, but said she would have suggested different wording for Mayor Sherry Raymond’s proclamation in response to the governor’s stay-home order.
Raymond’s proclamation stated the city would not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s order and that people who chose to open businesses or engage in activities that were legal before the order was given would not be subject to enforcement.
Vargas said she would have preferred a declaration stating that while the city was not enforcing the order, that businesses could be subject to state action if they violate the stay-home order.
“We could have found a different way to alleviate the concerns about a city employee peeking through the window,” Vargas said.
“We learned,” Raymond said, referring to the backlash against the proclamation and the letter sent by City Attorney Rob Case clarifying that Raymond’s proclamation did not preclude other agencies taking enforcement action.
Vargas said one of her priorities would be promoting multi-use zoning in the downtown area, which would allow buildings to have commercial space on the first floor with residential or office space on upper floors.
She would also like to see improvements to make Selah’s downtown more amenable to pedestrian traffic and have events to bring people to the area.