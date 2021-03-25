Sustainable landscapes will be the topic of a webinar set for 9 a.m.-noon on April 17.
The Yakima County Heritage Garden virtual program, sponsored by the state Department of Ecology and the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, is free. Speakers include Dr. Stephen Love, a University of Idaho Extension consumer horticulture specialist; Marianne Tompkins, an organic landscape consultant and certified Habitat Steward with the National Wildlife Federation; and Wendy Gribble, manager of conservation and education at the University of Washington Botanic Gardens and program manager for Washington's Rare Plant Care and Conservation program.
Love will focus on incorporation wild buckwheats into low water-use landscapes. Tompkins will focus on reducing, reusing and recycling in the garden to create sustainable landscapes. Gribble will offer and overview of native plant conservation efforts as well as introducing some of the state's rare plants.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2QHiCcb. Contact Ann Autrey at ann-autrey@conservewa.net for more information.