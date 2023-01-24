A suspicious package with a fuse on it found late Tuesday morning on North First Street in Yakima was not a threat, authorities said.
The "suspicious object was found to be inert," Yakima Police reported, and North First Street was reopened.
Tim Kerns, battalion chief with the Yakima Fire Department, said the package was a lunchbox-sized, cylinder-shaped object wrapped in tape with a fuse attached. It was discovered on the sidewalk between two telephone poles near the Union Gospel Mission, in the 1300 block of North First Street.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Yakima Training Center was called in and dealt with the object, Kerns said.
Police shut down all traffic on First Street between Oak and I streets around 11:30 a.m., with the road reopening around 1:30 p.m.
“Usually we don’t have a street closed for this long,” Kerns said earlier. “But we don’t know what the object is yet and are taking precautions.”
In a Tuesday afternoon post from its Facebook page, the YPD stated, "On days such as this, we are appreciative of partnerships such as the Army Firing Center EOD team, that were quick to respond to this incident."
