The suspect in a Yakima shooting was taken into custody Friday after police surrounded a Tieton home.
Members of the multi-agency Crisis Negotiations Team and Special Weapons and Tactics Team were at the home at 905 Taft St. for a few hours Friday afternoon. Yakima Police Department detectives had received information on Friday morning that Manuel Chico Solis, 34, could be there.
Solis is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, as well as single counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful firearms possession. He is accused of shooting a 25-year-old Yakima man multiple times Aug. 19 at a home in the 1700 block of Summitview Avenue.
“Our detectives received information that the suspect in the shooting off of Summitview a couple weeks ago ... is here at this house down the way,” Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens said earlier in the afternoon. “So we were able to confirm that he’s there, and we’re using the tactical team to try to negotiate him out right now.”
Stephens later confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody at 4:15 p.m. without incident.
Authorities assumed Solis was armed, as no weapon was recovered after the shooting, Stephens said. After heading to the home shortly before 2 p.m., members of the CNT and the SWAT team blocked off the area around the house and negotiated with Solis.
According to information on the Yakima police website, the Yakima regional SWAT Team includes Yakima, Union Gap and Grandview police officers along with deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a firefighter from the Yakima Fire Department and volunteers with medical training.
The CNT also includes Yakima and Union Gap police officers, along with authorities from the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Washington State Patrol. Mental health professionals provide assistance.