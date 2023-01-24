Editor's note: This story was updated 6 p.m. Read the new version here.
The suspect in a shooting at a Yakima convenience store on Tuesday is dead, officials said.
Three people were killed in what police described as a random shooting at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store on Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street in Yakima. Yakima police said the presumed suspect was Jarid Haddock, 21, of Yakima County.
Yakima police found the suspect at 2:16 p.m. at North 11th Street and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was provided medical attention, but later pronounced dead.
"We believe this is the person who was involved in those incidents today," Police Chief Matt Murray said.
Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a residence near University Parkway and West Birchfield Road. A SWAT team surrounded a residence at the location for multiple hours Tuesday.
Names of the victims have not yet been released.
This story is developing and will be updated.
