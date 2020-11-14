A 20-year-old Yakima man who fatally shot a man in July 2018 at a West Valley park was recently sentenced to slightly more than 10 years in prison.
David Paul Ortega, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder at a hearing in October. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Eduardo Rodriguez-Castaneda at West Valley Community Park, as well as an assault and unlawful firearms possession charges in juvenile court, as well as agreed to recommend a 123-month sentence, which Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock imposed in late October.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to persuade a jury to convict. In his written statement to the court, Ortega said he shot Rodriguez-Castaneda in self-defense, but took the deal to avoid a potential 25-year sentence if he were convicted on the higher charge.
Rodriguez-Castaneda, 19, was found slumped over in a pickup truck in the parking lot for the park next to West Valley Middle School July 19, 2018. An autopsy determined he was killed by multiple gunshots to the torso.
Ortega was arrested July 24, after a motorist said Ortega racked a pistol’s slide and pointed it at him. When he was arrested, Ortega had two guns, one of which police said was linked to the West Valley shooting, according to court documents.
Police said that Ortega was going to buy drugs from Rodriguez-Castaneda, but shot him when Rodriguez-Castaneda tried to rob him, court documents said.
It was the first of two homicides in a five-month period at the park. On Nov. 23, 2018, Davontae Mesa, 16, was shot to death in what Yakima police described as a drug deal gone bad.
Cameron Jay Helland was charged with Mesa’s death, but jurors acquitted him of second-degree murder earlier this year, finding that he had acted in self-defense. Helland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor underage firearms possession in connection with the case and was sentenced to a suspended 90-day jail sentence.