HARRAH — Authorities have arrested a suspect after two women were found dead in the Brownstown area on Thursday, a Yakima County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to a double homicide in the 11000 block of Branch Road at 3:53 p.m. Thursday. They found two women dead, the news release said.
A 33-year-old man, who lived close by, was arrested at the location of the homicide and treated for injuries to his hands, the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said it appeared the suspect used an "edged weapon."
Autopsies are scheduled today. Names have not yet been released.
The killings bring the number of homicides in Yakima County this year to 10.