A 20-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 73-year-old man to death in his apartment last week.
Yakima police detectives arrested the man after interviewing him again on Thursday, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The man was one of several people in Francis M. Gallagher’s apartment at the time he was killed.
Police responding to Gallagher’s apartment at 409 N. Sixth St. around 9 p.m. April 22 found him with multiple stab wounds, according to a police news release. Gallagher was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.
Seely said the man has been booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish suspects’ names until prosecutors file charges.
Gallagher’s was the third of four homicides in the city this year, and the 13th of 14 homicides in the county.