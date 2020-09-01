LeiLani Hernandez wasn’t sure she would be able to talk to a livestream audience about her 24-year-old son Roman’s 2019 fentanyl overdose.
Hernandez, a Wapato resident, had already recorded a message for Triumph Treatment Services’ video about International Overdose Awareness Day. But she was hesitant to do the livestream on Monday. Roman’s death and its devastating impact on her family is still too raw. Well-wishers had told her the pain would get better with time, but it hasn’t.
More than a year later, she has moments when the door to her house opens and she thinks, for the tiniest instant, that it will be Roman coming home.
“It brings tears to my eyes still,” Hernandez said.
She knew talking about that to a live audience over the internet was going to be hard. But she did it anyway.
“If it could just plant a seed in somebody who’s out there struggling, then it’s worth it,” Hernandez said in a phone interview following the livestream. “Even if it’s just one person, it’s worth it. My pain, this pain, is worth it.”
Raising awareness in that way is increasingly important as drug overdose deaths, already on the rise nationwide, continue to spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kim Hitchcock, clinical supervisor of Triumph’s parent-child assistance program.
One hundred people died of overdoses from January 2019 through July 1 in Yakima and Kittitas counties, she said. There have been more since that haven’t been counted yet, and there will be even more before the pandemic ends, she said.
“It’s going to be way higher than even expected,” Hitchcock said. “COVID is hard for people, and people who use drugs are having an even harder time.”
But there is help available. Alaina Finley of Ellensburg was living on the street and in hotels in 2015 when her father died of an overdose. An addict herself, she immediately wanted to get high.
“I had a 1-year-old son at the time, and I wasn’t in the right place,” Finley said during the livestream. “And all I could think at that moment in time was, sadly, getting back to the drugs and going and using myself. That’s what I wanted to do, was get the pain away from hearing that I had just lost my father.”
It took four more years after that, but Finley did get clean. She’s been sober since March 19, 2019.
“I am an example of what being in recovery has done,” she said. “And what I am doing in my life today is reaching out and getting those resources in my life to help others. That’s what I want to do. ... I’m grateful to be able to share.”