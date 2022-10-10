Among the many impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on Washington’s hospitals, a subtle but steady trend of increasing emergency room visits is exacerbating other financial problems, officials with the state’s hospital association say.
And Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has an ER that’s busier than any other in the state, regardless of hospital or community size.
The issue of emergency room usage and the costs of more patients visiting it were discussed during a statewide Zoom news conference Tuesday hosted by the Washington State Hospital Association.
A second quarter financial survey of the state’s hospitals showed the financial problems from the first three months of 2022 have accelerated between April and June, WSHA officials said, with Washington’s hospitals reporting a net loss of $1.75 billion during the first half of the year.
The organization reported statewide losses of $929 million during the first quarter of 2022.
“We are already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions. And possibly, without action, we could see hospital closures,” said Eric Lewis, chief financial officer for WSHA. “We already have fewer hospitals per capita than any other state. Once a hospital closes, that community will not have access to timely emergency and specialty care.”
Yakima Valley Memorial was not immune to the statewide and national trend of financial shortfalls.
Reports filed with the state’s Department of Health show that Yakima’s only full-service hospital and trauma center had a $28.1 million budget shortfall for the first and second quarters of 2022, through June 30.
The Yakima Valley’s other two hospitals, Astria facilities in Sunnyside and Toppenish, also reported first-quarter losses to the DOH, with second-quarter numbers not yet available.
Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the WSHA, noted Tuesday that many of Washington’s hospitals have been forced to reduce staff, services and capacity in response to the financial shortfalls.
“We’ve seen the reduction of hospital beds in Yakima,” Sauer said. “Around the state, we’ve seen hospitals pull services out.”
Sauer added that the WSHA will be surveying hospitals soon to gauge how capacity and services have been reduced across Washington.
Emergency room usage
Several hospital executives were part of Tuesday’s WSHA conference call, and all of them reported double-digit percentage increases in emergency room visits in recent years.
“Year over year, when we look at the prior year as compared to this year, our EV usage has actually increased by double-digits,” said Jacque Cabe, CFO and vice president for medical affairs at UW Medicine. “For example, at Harborview, our usage, our EV visits are up 14% and within UW Medical Center, our EV visits are up 16%.
“And from a financial perspective, it isn’t a money maker,” Cabe added. “All of the elements of cost that we talked about (today) are increasing. Costs associated with labor, supplies and everything else continue to apply from an EV perspective as well.”
The WSHA surveyed its member hospitals about 2021 emergency room visits, and Yakima Valley Memorial topped the list, regardless of hospital or community size.
Memorial had 86,145 ER visits in 2021, outpacing larger facilities such as Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett (82,858 visits), Valley Medical Center in Renton (79,102 visits) and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane (77,956 visits). PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver (74,283 visits) had the fifth-most ER usage in 2021.
“I think many hospitals across the state are seeing significant increases in their ER — and in Yakima, you have the busiest ER in the state,” Sauer said. “Yakima used to be a two-hospital town, (and) one hospital went bankrupt. Now there’s one hospital there that is definitely struggling. And it’s a place that would certainly benefit greatly from things like a Medicaid rate increase, because they have so many Medicaid (patients).”
Medicaid issues among causes of ER surge
The amount hospitals are reimbursed for treating Medicaid patients has long been a financial issue for Washington hospitals, WSHA officials and hospital administrators said Tuesday.
Alex Jackson, chief executive and senior vice president of the MultiCare Health System, said there has been no increase in Medicaid funding in 20 years, meaning hospitals receive about two-thirds of the real cost of medical care for Medicaid patients.
“Hospitals are subsidizing the Medicaid program,” the WSHA’s Lewis added.
The issue affects ER visits because many providers such as private family practice clinics have stopped accepting Medicaid patients because the reimbursement is so poor, Sauer said.
“A lot of the Medicaid patients turn to the ER for their regular source of care because they can’t find any other options for care,” she added.
Mike Marsh, CEO of Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, agreed that his facility’s emergency room sees many patients who could and should be helped at urgent care or family practice facilities.
“We’re like the other institutions who have spoken here, with double-digit increases year over year,” Marsh said. “We continue to see a number of non-emergent cases end up in the emergency room. This would do a lot to (reduce) some of the pressure we’re seeing in emergency.”
Another factor in increased emergency room usage is a lack of staffing in other parts of the state’s hospitals, Marsh added.
“The fact that the ERs feels so overwhelmed … in my view is less a function of (visits) being up 10, 15% year over year,” he said. “It’s more a function of they are being stabilized, they’re waiting for a bed on the medical floor, and there is not a nurse to care for them in that bed. That really is the fundamental issue.
“I believe that any one of our hospitals, if it were two or three years ago, we could easily handle a 10% increase. It’s the lack of the nurses on the medical floors that creates the sense that (the ER) is overwhelmed.”
