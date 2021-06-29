West Powerhouse Road in Yakima is due for improvements, and transportation officials want the public to weigh in.
The road stretches approximately 2.5 miles from the end of Old Naches Highway in Gleed to the Fred Meyer exit onto North 40th Avenue in Yakima. The corridor, which parallels Highway 12, connects Gleed and Naches to west Yakima shopping centers and agricultural areas.
The road has not kept up with urban growth as the city of Yakima has grown by almost 30% in the last 20 years, according to the state Department of Transportation. West Powerhouse Road has minimal sidewalks or shoulders and intersections that are prone to congestion.
There have been no major upgrades in recent memory to the West Powerhouse Road, other than minor improvements such as drainage, curbs and some sidewalks, said Summer Derrey, regional spokesperson for WSDOT.
Community members are invited to voice their concerns in a 12-question survey about West Powerhouse Road from June 24 to July 15.
“We work with a really great group of engineers who are listening and maybe there are things we haven’t considered along that route,” Derrey said. “I think it’s really important for people to put their input on the survey.”
The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, Yakima, Yakima County and WSDOT are partnering to conduct the study.
After collecting the survey responses, WSDOT and Yakima partners are planning to conduct roundtable discussions and decide if there are projects they wish to pursue.
Any low-cost solutions could be completed in the next one to two years, while long-term projects with detailed design work could take a couple years, Derrey said.
WSDOT is planning a second survey in late fall to get more public feedback after it identifies some preferred options.
Take the survey in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/XPVHPF2.
Responda la encuesta en español at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDS6H23.