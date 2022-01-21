While there are no state-mandated closures or restrictions due to the recent surge in omicron variant COVID cases, several Yakima Valley businesses have adjusted hours and services on their own in recent weeks.
The Yakima Health District has reported a surge in omicron cases here, and several area school districts have switched to online learning, meaning children are staying home. These factors affect how many employees are available to work, especially at small businesses, said Verlynn Best, president and CEO of the Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
“(Omicron cases) are just rampant in our community, and when you have it affecting our schools, that has a trickle down effect for parents,” Best said. “That’s why, since the beginning (of the pandemic), we’ve encouraged people to get the vaccine, get the booster shots and use masks and social distancing to help us get through this.
“Our businesses have made good decisions, for the community and for their business,” she added. “I admire the businesses that do the right thing (by limiting exposure). They’re keeping their staff healthy and keeping their customers healthy.”
At least three food and beverage establishments have either cut back on their hours of operation or limited sales to take-out this month due to the COVID-19 case surge.
The Ramen-Ya restaurant at 3508 Summitview Ave. had to close a few days during the first week of January as an employee and the co-owner/chef tested positive for COVID, co-owner Michelle Kim said.
“We are very small, so we had to close the rest of the week,” Kim said. “For the safety of our staff and others, we went to take-out only the following week, even though we were past the CDC-recommended isolation and quarantine periods.”
Ramen-Ya has resumed its regular dine-in and take-out service this week, Kim said; the full schedule is available at ramenya509.com.
The Bale Breaker taproom at 1801 Birchfield Road also closed the first week of January due to a positive COVID test among its staff.
“Out of an abundance of caution … we're closing our Yakima taproom this week through the weekend,” the business posted Jan. 5 on its Facebook page. “As always, our priority is always keeping our team and community as safe as possible, and we appreciate your patience.”
Bale Breaker resumed its usual hours on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Collaboration Coffee, at 18 S. First St. in Yakima, switched to takeout only due to the omicron surge early this month, then closed on Friday because of a staff exposure. It will be open Saturday and Sunday morning for retail purchases only. While there won't be bar service, people can purchase coffee beans and other items, a social media post said.
"We will do our best to keep everyone safe," the owners said. "This is a ridiculously hard time to run a business."
