The Washington Supreme Court has reversed a 1916 ruling that upheld charges against a Yakama Nation citizen for fishing on traditional tribal fishing grounds.
In an order filed Friday, the unanimous court reversed its ruling at the request of the descendants of Alec Towessnute.
“We cannot forget our own history, and we cannot change it,” the court’s ruling stated. “We can, however, forge a new path forward, committing to justice as we do so.”
Towessnute was charged with fishing offenses for using a gaff hook in the Yakima River, a traditional Yakama fishing technique, near Prosser, about 5 miles off the reservation. Towessnute asserted his right to fish in accordance with the Treaty of 1855, which allowed Yakamas to hunt and fish in areas where they traditionally had done so. The case was dismissed, but prosecutors appealed to the state Supreme Court.
In 1916, the court ordered that Towessnute be charged with the fishing violation in a ruling that conveyed racist attitudes against Indigenous people.
After the Legislature passed a law in 2014 that allowed fishing convictions from before 1975 be vacated upon petition, Towessnute’s family moved to have the ruling overturned, a statement from the court said. Towessnute relative and Yakama elder Johnson Meninick spent years working to have the ruling vacated, but some of the original records were missing.
After Meninick died in April, attorney Jack Fiander asked the Supreme Court to reverse the 1916 ruling and to vacate any conviction.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson supported the petition, saying the 1916 opinion “is widely considered one of Washington’s most culturally insensitive court decisions regarding treaty rights.”
The court's reversal said the original opinion is an example of racial injustice, and "it fundamentally misunderstood the nature of treaties and their guarantees, as well as the concept of tribal sovereignty."
The order was read from the bench on Friday on behalf of the court by Associate Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American justice in the state.
This story will be updated.