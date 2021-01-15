The Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club is accepting grant applications from nonprofits for projects to help the community.
The club is looking for youth and quality-of-life projects benefiting the community as a whole. Further information is in the grant application packet. To be considered, an organization must have 501 (c) (3) status with the IRS.
Application requirements and packets are available on the club's website at http://portal.clubrunner.ca/1364 by clicking on 2021 Grant Application & Info under Club Documents and Information on the right.
Completed forms must be mailed to Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club, Grant Application, P.O. Box 1590, Yakima, WA 98907. All applications must be postmarked by Feb. 26. Grants will be awarded in April.