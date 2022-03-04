Nuestra Casa, an organization serving the Hispanic community in Sunnyside, increased its capacity to help people become U.S. citizens, which staff members said is a highly sought service.
Executive Director Caty Padilla and Citizenship Program Coordinator Monica Romero-Castro became partially accredited representatives to provide legal naturalization aid earlier this year, according to a news release.
The organization has offered citizenship classes for many years. But in speaking with community members, Nuestra Casa saw a need for additional assistance.
“We found that there was really a need in naturalization legal services,” Padilla said. “Wait times around here to get in to see an attorney can be very long and sometimes that can discourage applicants. That’s the last thing that we want, so we decided to go for it and apply for accreditation.”
The Department of Justice granted Nuestra Casa accreditation in March 2020, with one representative.
“We quickly found that wasn’t enough,” Padilla said. So, she and Romero-Castro began their own accreditation process.
The partial accreditation process took a while, Padilla and Romero-Castro said. They each had to spend 240 hours shadowing a DOJ-approved representative. And the pandemic made it harder to find places where they could do their training.
Padilla said the organization receives at least five calls a day from people looking into naturalization. Cases that are beyond the organization’s capacity to help, such as those involving criminal history, get referred to qualified lawyers.
Though the pandemic has slowed them down a bit, Padilla said the organization has helped about 25 people complete the naturalization process with 15 more in the midst of it.
A lengthy process
Obtaining citizenship is not a quick process, with heavy demand and a limited amount of legal aid workers available.
Yakima’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office can take over a year to process a person’s application, according to the release.
Nuestra Casa offers citizenship classes to help people prepare for the process. One semester consists of classes twice a week for 10 weeks, Citizenship Program Secretary Ariana Vargas said. Some people take the class multiple times.
Classes went online during the pandemic, but staff hope to bring them back in person during spring. Padilla said class sizes will likely increase when they return and there is already a waiting list.
The naturalization process includes written and oral tests with questions on American civics and the applicant’s background. Nuestra Casa workers stage mock interviews with applicants to help them prepare.
Naturalization can also be an expensive process. The application alone costs $725. Going through a lawyer can bump up the final price tag.
Padilla estimated that most people who complete the process through Nuestra Casa pay between $800 to $900 total.
Giving back
Nuestra Casa was founded to address the needs of low-income, immigrant women in the Lower Yakima Valley, according to the organization’s website. Padilla said over the years, its reach has expanded to include more members of the Sunnyside community, including men and families.
In addition to naturalization assistance, Nuestra Casa offers courses on English as a second language, financial literacy and understanding personal health.
Padilla and Romero-Castro said they were drawn to work at Nuestra Casa due to their own backgrounds. Both come from immigrant families and can empathize with the needs of their clients.
Romero-Castro became a citizen in 2019 and went through the application process on her own, she said.
“Sometimes when you don’t have that guidance, you’re kind of lost,” she said. “I think that it has made a huge difference for our community because now they have that guidance.”
She is working toward becoming an immigration attorney to continue helping her community.
Padilla said that citizenship is not where the work ends. Once people obtain citizenship, they feel safer participating in their communities and making their voices heard politically.
“Ultimately, the more citizens, the more folks who are civically engaged, the more we can work towards making our community better,” she said.
