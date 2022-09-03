A Sunnyside woman died after she left a moving vehicle on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, was injured when she left the vehicle she was riding in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and died that afternoon, the State Patrol reported.
Jesus S. Gudino Gallegos, 29, of Sunnyside was westbound on Interstate 82 one mile west of the Grandview city limits when Elizondo left the vehicle. The cause remains under investigation and drugs or alcohol were involved, the State Patrol reported. Charges are pending.
