The city of Sunnyside will pay a local law firm $300,000 a year to serve as prosecutor in its municipal court.
The City Council on Monday approved the contract with Saxton Riley & Riley, a firm that previously provided the city with public defender services.
Sunnyside has a population of about 17,000 and also provides municipal court services to Toppenish, which has a population of about 8,600.
This is the latest development in a string of changes — and issues — the court has faced this year.
Earlier this month, the city agreed to pay a $5,000 settlement to a defendant who sat in the city’s jail at a time when a judge wasn’t’ available to take the bench.
And in early February, several cases against a single defendant were dismissed because of a lack of presiding judge.
Council members on Monday unanimously approved the contract with Saxton Riley & Riley after a series of questions about potential conflicts of interests in cases and the salary amount, which is about double what the city paid former longtime prosecutor Ken Raber.
A conflict prosecutor will handle cases involving suspects Saxton Riley & Riley previously defended, which is common practice, said attorney Alisa Riley.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba said the new contract provides the city’s prosecution with three attorneys and two support staff compared to a single lawyer and paralegal in the previous contract.
Alba said the city chose the firm over three others because of its ability to begin immediately, as well as its depth of experience and expertise in code enforcement.
The city wants to clean up a backlog of code enforcement violations, which weren’t handled by the previous prosecutor, she said.
“You get what you pay for,” she told the council.
The city of Toppenish will pay a share of the prosecutor’s contract, but that amount wasn’t immediately available, Alba told the council.
Last year Toppenish paid about 31% of the cost of court services, including the prosecutor’s salary in Sunnyside last year, said finance director Jamison Horner.
Sunnyside has handled Toppenish’s municipal cases under a contract since 2018.
Controversy over the court began in November 2021, when Alba informed longtime Judge Steve Michels in November 2021 she wouldn’t renew his contract.
Troy Lee wasn’t named presiding judge until late January, which left the bench empty at least once.
Judge pro tem John Maxell refused to take the bench Jan. 5, saying his authority to serve expired when Michels’ tenure ended.
That absence led to the several cases being dismissed against a single defendant in February and the $5,000 settlement paid by the city’s insurer last week.
