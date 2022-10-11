A Sunnyside police officer responding to a call Monday night was shot in the neck and the suspect was quickly arrested, according to authorities.
Because an officer was shot, the case is being investigated by a special unit headed by Selah Police Chief Dan Christman.
The officer was taken to a local hospital and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His wounds are not life threatening, Chrisman said.
“He’s going to be OK, and that’s good news,” Christman said.
The incident began sometime after 8 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1400 block of South Eighth Street, where a neighbor was reportedly firing shots inside his home, Christman said.
Several police responded, the suspect began firing into the street and one officer was struck in the neck, he said.
Other officers immediately began attending to the wounded officer as the suspect fled out the rear of the house, Christman said.
Neighbors called police again, saying they saw the suspect hopping fences and setting off motion lights. Officers then pursued the suspect, and found him near Lincoln Street, Christman said.
Police fired nonlethal foam bullets at the suspect when he failed to stop. The suspect went down, and police took him into custody, Christman said.
The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before he was taken into custody, where he remained Tuesday, Christman said.
The special unit was called about 9 p.m., and took over the scene, Christman said. Names of the officer and suspect weren't immediately released.
The special unit is composed of police from several departments throughout the Yakima Valley who typically investigate officer-involved shootings.
Christman said this incident isn’t a case of a officer shooting a person.
“It was an officer who got shot,” he said.
Police were not firing at the suspect when they arrived, he said.
The only shots police fired were the non-lethal foam bullets when they found the suspect later, Christman said.
Investigators spent Tuesday reviewing the scene, interviewing neighbors and requesting doorbell and any other surveillance video that may be available, he said.
“Just trying to piece things together,” he said. “We’ll continue to pursue the case and put together charges for the prosecutor.”
