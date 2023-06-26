Sunnyside police have identified the victim in a Thursday evening fatal shooting on South Sixth Street, and said they are searching for a suspect.
Antonio Carrasco, 32, was killed in the shooting at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Sixth Street, police said in a news release.
Police said the incident is gang-related.
Police identified the suspect as Julian Jay Castillo, 22, of Yakima, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Mabton and Grandview police, as well as the LEAD Task Force, Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Sheriff's Office also responded.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 509-836-6200 or mheeren@sunnyside-wa.gov.
The death was the 17th homicide in the county and the second in the Sunnyside area this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.