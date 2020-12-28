After years of financial problems, the Sunnyside city government is no longer operating in the red, according to its most recent audit.
The state audit covering 2019 showed no financial problems in the city’s operating budget.
“We value the state auditor’s thorough review. Council has taken past audit findings very seriously. In 2019, we put a plan in place to increase the financial stability of the General Fund, and I appreciate that the State Auditor has recognized that effort,” Mayor Francisco Guerrero said in a news release.
The good news comes after the city saw revenue declines over three years that led to overspending in six areas totaling $3.8 million, according to a state audit released in 2018.
Revenue shortages forced the city to borrow from other funds, but the city had not devised a interfund loan process to assure repayment with interest, the audit said.
The city ran the risk of not being able to meet future financial obligations or maintain current services, auditors said in their report.
In response, the city imposed rate increases on water, sewer and garbage and other services, devised a financial plan for 2019 and established an interfund loan procedure.