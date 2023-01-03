Interim Sunnyside Police Chief Rob Layman has been permanently appointed to the position.
Layman began serving on an interim basis after City Manager Elizabeth Alba fired Chief Albert Escalera in November.
Layman was serving as a sergeant in the department before the change.
“His prior knowledge of the department has been a great asset to me in my leadership role," Alba said in the release. "His desire to make the required decisions that are not only in the best interests of his department but also the best interests of the citizens of Sunnyside was a leading factor in my decision."
Layman said in November he was focused on bringing the department together, and would emphasize community involvement. Efforts started under Escalera, such as risk-based policing and precision policing, would continue, he said.
Alba cited increasing crime, officer-involved shootings and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for firing Escalera, who served eight years as chief.
Alba also placed Cmdr. Scott Bailey on paid leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct at the time of Escalera’s firing.
The release didn’t provide an update Bailey’s status with the department.
