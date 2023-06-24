A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in Sunnyside.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the man from Sunnyside was in his mid-30s and that an autopsy will occur sometime next week. Curtice plans to release his name Monday.
Additional details weren't immediately available from the Sunnyside Police Department.
The death was the 17th homicide in the county and the second in the Sunnyside area this year.
