A 33-year-old Sunnyside man was killed Friday in what Yakima County sheriff’s deputies describe as a impaired-driving crash.
Fernando Esqueda was westbound on Van Belle Road just east of Washout Road shortly before noon at a speed exceeding the 50 mph speed limit, according to a news release from the sheriff’s traffic division. The 2005 Ford Focus went off the road and rolled several times, the release said.
Esqueda, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was found outside the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the release said.
Deputies are investigating the crash, but say intoxicants were a factor.