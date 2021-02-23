Sunnyside issued a boil water notice after an outside contractor doing work caused a loss of water pressure Tuesday, according to the city Public Works Department.
The boil-water notice covers an area from South 13th to South 16th streets, from Ida Bell Lane to East Thornton Road. It is in place until Thursday.
Under the notice, all residents must boil their water for one minute before drinking or for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
Public Works staff members are going door to door to notify residents.
The city flushed the system and temporarily increased chlorine levels to kill any bacteria. Testing so far does not show any elevated levels of contamination, the city said Tuesday evening.