Sunnyside has a new judge, but questions linger over hiring process

Yakima attorney Troy Lee was selected as Sunnyside Municipal Court’s new presiding judge after weeks of concern about whether the court was operating appropriately.
Lee previously served as a judge pro tem under former presiding judge Steve Michels, who left in December.
Interim City Manager Elizabeth Alba chose Lee and the City Council confirmed his contract and four-year term Tuesday night. It is a part-time position.
Alba said last week there were three applicants for the job but declined to name them.
In a Wednesday email, Alba said she was out sick with COVID-19 and wouldn’t be able to respond to questions until she returns to work.
Area attorneys have questioned Michels’ departure and whether the municipal court had been operating legally since.
At issue was whether a judge pro tem appointed under Michels’ tenure still had the authority to serve after his departure.
Judge pro tem John Maxwell refused to take the bench on Jan. 5, citing that argument.
The state Administration Office of the Courts also cautioned the city about allowing a pro tem to take the bench after the term of the appointing judge had expired.
“When another city had a similar issue, the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys advised us that they believe the authority of pro tems and commissioners expires with the term of the appointing judge. Their position is that pro tems must be appointed and take a new oath at the beginning of each term of the appointing judge,” AOC Associate Director Wendy Ferrell wrote in a memo to the city.
Lee said he didn’t find anything in state law saying his authority to served ended when the appointed judge’s term expired, so he continued to serve.
“I didn’t take things lightly — I did look into it,” he said Wednesday night.
Lee said he was worried about the liability the city could face without a court.
“Then you have people in custody with things not being resolved,” said Lee, who works as a contract defense attorney for the City of Yakima.
As judge for Sunnyside Municipal Court, he’ll be paid $65 an hour for 24 hours a week — $81,120 annually.
Michels was told in early November that his contract would not be renewed.
Alba has said staffing issues at city hall due to the pandemic slowed the search for a replacement.
